Home / Companies / News / Byju's US unit files for bankruptcy, lists liabilities of $1 bn to $10 bn

Byju's US unit files for bankruptcy, lists liabilities of $1 bn to $10 bn

US unit of Indian education technology startup Byju's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. court of Delaware, listing liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 bn

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 6:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A US unit of Indian education technology startup Byju's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. court of Delaware, listing liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Byju's Alpha unit listed its assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to a court filing, which showed estimated creditors in the range of 100 to 199.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ed-tech company, founded by Byju Raveendran, was one of India's hottest startups, valued at $22 billion in 2022, but has more recently seen lenders initiating bankruptcy proceedings against it. Some of Byju's investors said the company's valuation had fallen to between $1 billion and $3 billion.

Byju's said on Monday it would raise $200 million through a rights issue of shares to clear "immediate liabilities" and for other operational costs.

It has also been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion term loan in the last few months and laid off thousands of employees.

The firm has also been under the scanner of Indian authorities over alleged violations of the country's foreign exchange laws.

Also Read

Focused on cutting costs, Byju's to skip campus placements this year

Manipal Hospitals's Pai offers Rs 300 crore loan facility to Byju's parent

Byju Raveendran said to have infused Rs 4,000 cr of own money in firm

Byju's and lenders postpone legal battle, aim for out-of-court settlement

US-based Code.org sues Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr over payment dues

Will focus on compliance first, and not technology, says Paytm CEO

KKR, 2 other entities sell Indus Towers' share worth Rs 3,978 crore

TVS Motor vehicle sales grow 23% to 339,513 units in January 2024

Tata, Pegatron in talks for iPhone assembly facility in Tamil Nadu: Report

Honda Motorcycle domestic overall sales rise 42% to 419,395 units in Jan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sBankruptcy CodeUnited States bankruptcy codeBankruptcy

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story