Honda Motorcycle domestic overall sales rise 42% to 419,395 units in Jan

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 8:58 PM IST
Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter on Thursday said its overall sales in the domestic market surged 41.50 per cent year-on-year to 4,19,395 units in January.
 
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Pvt Ltd had dispatched a total of 2,96,375 units to the market in January 2023, according to a statement.
 
Of the total sales, domestic volumes rose 37 per cent to 3,82,512 units in January from 2,78,155 vehicles in the year-ago period, HMSI said.
 
Exports grew a whopping 102 per cent year-on-year at 36,883 units in the previous month, it stated.

Earlier this month, HMSI said it has commissioned a third assembly line at its Vithalapur (Gujarat)-based manufacturing plant.

The third line will add an additional production capacity of 650,000 scooter units, taking the total capacity of the facility to 1.97 million units per annum.

"To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI's total annual production volumes significantly," HMSI President, Managing Director & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said in a statement.

The Vithalpur plant produces scooter models for domestic as well as export markets, which will help the company to continue leading the trend of scooterisation not just in India but across the globe, he added.

HMSI rolls out its scooter models like Dio, Activa 125 and Dio 125 at the Vithalapur facility.

The plant also has a dedicated engine line that serves as a base to manufacture global engines (250cc and above category of two-wheelers) to serve markets like Thailand, the US, Europe, and Japan.

India is one of the most important production bases for Honda globally in two-wheeler manufacturing capacity, the company stated.


First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

