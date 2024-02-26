Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank board approves 5-for-1 stock split to increase affordability

Canara Bank board approves 5-for-1 stock split to increase affordability

The lender would need two months to get an approval for the stock split from the Reserve Bank of India, it said in an exchange filing

The Indian government owns nearly 63% stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest
Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
India's state-owned Canara Bank said on Monday it plans to split each share into five, to make them more affordable for retail investors and boost their shareholding.

The lender would need two months to get an approval for the stock split from the Reserve Bank of India, it said in an exchange filing.

The Indian government owns nearly 63% stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest.

Its shares closed 1.2% lower on Monday, ahead of the share split announcement. They have added about 31% so far this year, on top of a similar gain last year.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

