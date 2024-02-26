Home / Companies / News / MCX and JFX sign MoU for knowledge sharing and regional development

MCX and JFX sign MoU for knowledge sharing and regional development

The partnership will contribute to the advancement of both marketplaces through the sharing of knowledge, best practices, and education and facilitate market development in their respective regions

Photo: Freepik
Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in key areas such as knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives.

The MoU was formalised on February 26, 2024, at the MCX headquarters in Mumbai. P S Reddy, MD and CEO of MCX, and Stephanus Paulus Lumintang, President Director of JFX, signed the agreement in the presence of senior colleagues from both organisations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Speaking on the occasion, P S Reddy, managing director and CEO, MCX, said, "I believe this partnership will contribute to the advancement of both marketplaces through the sharing of knowledge, best practices, and education and facilitate market development in their respective regions. We look forward to fostering a lasting and mutually rewarding relationship with JFX."

Stephanus Paulus Lumintang, president director of JFX, said, "We are elated at the signing of this MOU, as it opens up exciting new avenues of growth for both MCX and JFX. We believe it is a significant milestone in fostering cooperation and collaboration between both exchanges, ultimately opening up new opportunities for traders of both countries in the derivatives market. We are optimistically looking forward to leveraging our respective strengths, resources, and expertise to create opportunities and achieve shared objectives." 

Also Read

MCX tech glitch: Trading commences on MCX at 1 pm after 4-hour delay

MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform

MCX gets Sebi approval to launch new commodity derivatives platform

MCX Gold futures could test Rs 65,000-mark on the upside, chart suggests

Market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on account of Christmas

MCA calls for speeding up edtech company Byju's inspection report

Pfizer, Niper collaborate to support healthcare startups in India

Bristol Myers Squibb opens innovation hub worth $100 million in Hyderabad

Wipro and Nokia launch private 5G wireless solutions for enterprises

No ammonia emission in Ennore plant area in Dec: Coromandel International

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MCXeducationBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story