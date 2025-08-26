Waaree Solar Americas bags 452 MW solar module supply order in US

Waaree Energies on Tuesday said its US arm Waaree Solar Americas has secured an order to supply 452 MW of advanced solar modules to a leading American developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.
Scheduled for delivery across FY2026-27, these modules reinforce Waaree's growing presence in North America and highlight a strategic shift in how the US market is embracing Indian manufacturing strength to accelerate its decarbonisation goals, a company statement said.
Waaree Energies, India's leading clean energy transition company, announced that its wholly-owned US subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas has signed an agreement to supply 452 MW of advanced solar modules to a leading American developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, it added.
The transition from developer to Indian manufacturer underlines India's emergence as a trusted partner in diversifying global renewable energy supply chains, at a time when the world is seeking alternatives to traditional hubs.
Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas, said, "This order is more than a commercial achievement - it is a symbol of India's rise as a clean energy manufacturing powerhouse. As the US expands its renewable energy ambitions, Waaree is proud to stand as a reliable bridge between continents, delivering not just modules, but the confidence to accelerate the global transition".
The agreement is a one-time supply contract with no promoter or related-party involvement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
