Waaree Solar Americas bags 452 MW solar module supply order in US

Waaree Energies on Tuesday said its US arm Waaree Solar Americas has secured an order to supply 452 MW of advanced solar modules to a leading American developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

Scheduled for delivery across FY2026-27, these modules reinforce Waaree's growing presence in North America and highlight a strategic shift in how the US market is embracing Indian manufacturing strength to accelerate its decarbonisation goals, a company statement said.

