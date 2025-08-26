Home / Companies / News / Waaree Solar Americas bags 452 MW solar module supply order in US

Waaree Solar Americas bags 452 MW solar module supply order in US

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Waaree Energies on Tuesday said its US arm Waaree Solar Americas has secured an order to supply 452 MW of advanced solar modules to a leading American developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

Scheduled for delivery across FY2026-27, these modules reinforce Waaree's growing presence in North America and highlight a strategic shift in how the US market is embracing Indian manufacturing strength to accelerate its decarbonisation goals, a company statement said.

The transition from developer to Indian manufacturer underlines India's emergence as a trusted partner in diversifying global renewable energy supply chains, at a time when the world is seeking alternatives to traditional hubs.

Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas, said, "This order is more than a commercial achievement - it is a symbol of India's rise as a clean energy manufacturing powerhouse. As the US expands its renewable energy ambitions, Waaree is proud to stand as a reliable bridge between continents, delivering not just modules, but the confidence to accelerate the global transition".

The agreement is a one-time supply contract with no promoter or related-party involvement.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

