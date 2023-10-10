Home / Companies / News / Q2 results preview: Profit for capital goods firms may stay the course

Q2 results preview: Profit for capital goods firms may stay the course

Margin improvement anticipated in Q2FY24 results amid lower costs

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Capital goods companies in their Q2FY24 results are expected to report another steady quarter of earnings growth as order inflows and execution remain healthy, according to analysts. An upward revision in order inflow targets and a margin improvement due to lower raw material costs are also anticipated.

“We expect the execution of all capital goods companies and most EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) companies to remain healthy Y-o-Y (year-on-year), led by strong order book accretion in the past 5-6 quarters,” wrote analysts at Kotak Securities in a note, estimating revenue growth of 32 per cent for India’s largest company in the capital goods space -- Larsen & Toubro.

Revenue growth estimates by brokerage firms Nirmal Bang, Phillip Capital (ex-L&T), Kotak Securities, and Prabhudas Lilladher for revenue growth in the September 2023 quarter were in the range of 11.8 per cent-19 per cent.  The Y-o-Y growth estimates for profit after tax (PAT) ranged from 17 per cent to 31 per cent.

Equity research firm Philip Capital expects a 60 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the combined order inflow for companies under its coverage. A large share of this, Philip Capital said, is driven by an estimated 64 per cent increase in L&T’s order inflows.

L&T reported significant growth in order inflows in the June 2023 quarter at 57 per cent Y-o-Y. Analysts now expect &T to outperform itself in growth rates. Those at Centrum anticipate an upward revision of L&T’s revenue and order inflow guidance for FY24.

At the start of the year, L&T guided for a 12-15 per cent rise in revenue and a 10-12 per cent increase in order inflows for the full year.

Analysts note that both domestic and key export markets, such as West Asia, the Americas, Saarc, and Africa, have contributed to the sector’s new order wins. Segments, such as power transmission & distribution (PT&D), defence, transportation infrastructure, water, and data centres have seen order-win traction.

For Q2FY24, capital goods companies are also expected to report margin gains from easing commodity prices. “We expect a 140 basis points year-on-year improvement in the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of our coverage companies due to easing raw material costs, lower freight costs, and better supply chain dynamics,” wrote analysts at Nirmal Bang.

In the management commentary, alongside revised order inflow guidance, analysts shall look for other key monitorables of margin guidance, demand outlook, order/ inquiries pipeline, and working capital management.

Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit moves SC over Finolex Cables non-disclosure

SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 million in Series B led by Addition, March Capital

CCI probing Google, Apple for alleged unfair biz practices: Chairperson

HR firm CIEL group to hit capital market with IPO by first half of 2024

RBI suspends Bank of Baroda from adding new customers to mobile app

Topics :Capital goods Earnings growthKotakLarsen & Toubro

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story