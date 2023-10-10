Q2 results preview: Profit for capital goods firms may stay the course

“We expect the execution of all capital goods companies and most EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) companies to remain healthy Y-o-Y (year-on-year), led by strong order book accretion in the past 5-6 quarters,” wrote analysts at Kotak Securities in a note, estimating revenue growth of 32 per cent for India’s largest company in the capital goods space -- Larsen & Toubro.

Capital goods companies in their Q2FY24 results are expected to report another steady quarter of earnings growth as order inflows and execution remain healthy, according to analysts. An upward revision in order inflow targets and a margin improvement due to lower raw material costs are also anticipated.

Revenue growth estimates by brokerage firms Nirmal Bang, Phillip Capital (ex-L&T), Kotak Securities, and Prabhudas Lilladher for revenue growth in the September 2023 quarter were in the range of 11.8 per cent-19 per cent. The Y-o-Y growth estimates for profit after tax (PAT) ranged from 17 per cent to 31 per cent.

Equity research firm Philip Capital expects a 60 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the combined order inflow for companies under its coverage. A large share of this, Philip Capital said, is driven by an estimated 64 per cent increase in L&T’s order inflows.

L&T reported significant growth in order inflows in the June 2023 quarter at 57 per cent Y-o-Y. Analysts now expect &T to outperform itself in growth rates. Those at Centrum anticipate an upward revision of L&T’s revenue and order inflow guidance for FY24.