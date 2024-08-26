Capitalmind gets Sebi's in-principle approval to launch MF business

Investment management company Capitalmind Financial Services on Monday said it has received in-principle approval from market regulator Sebi to launch a mutual fund business.

As a portfolio manager, Capitalmind currently manages over Rs 2,200 crore in assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,150 clients, boasting a strong annual client retention rate of 98 per cent.

Since its inception, the Bengaluru-based company has doubled its AUM every financial year, driven by robust portfolio performance and steady inflows. This growth has resulted in wealth creation exceeding Rs 1,000 crore for clients in less than seven years.