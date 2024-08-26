Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capitalmind gets Sebi's in-principle approval to launch MF business

As a portfolio manager, Capitalmind currently manages over Rs 2,200 crore in assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,150 clients

SEBI
As of March 31, 2024, India has 74.6 crore PAN card holders, while unique mutual fund investors number just 4.5 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 26 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
Investment management company Capitalmind Financial Services on Monday said it has received in-principle approval from market regulator Sebi to launch a mutual fund business.

As a portfolio manager, Capitalmind currently manages over Rs 2,200 crore in assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,150 clients, boasting a strong annual client retention rate of 98 per cent.

Since its inception, the Bengaluru-based company has doubled its AUM every financial year, driven by robust portfolio performance and steady inflows. This growth has resulted in wealth creation exceeding Rs 1,000 crore for clients in less than seven years.

"Receiving Sebi's in-principle approval for a mutual fund is both an honour and a privilege. We are grateful for this opportunity and remain committed to building long-term wealth while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance," Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind, said.

"We look forward to establishing Capitalmind Asset Management Company to meet Sebi's final approval requirements," he added.

As of March 31, 2024, India has 74.6 crore PAN card holders, while unique mutual fund investors number just 4.5 crore, indicating significant untapped potential.


Topics :SEBIMutual FundsAUMInvestment

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

