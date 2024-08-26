Raymond Lifestyle expands board size to 10 members ahead of listing

Raymond Lifestyle (RLL), the spun off unit of Raymond, has expanded its board, with the induction of Rajiv Sharma as the non-executive director of the company.

With Sharma’s appointment, RLL’s board size has expanded to 10, of which seven are independent directors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sharma has previously worked with the Coats Group, a British thread and structural components' manufacturer for apparel, footwear, and performance materials. He has also served on the board of joint ventures at GE Energy and Shell and has held management positions at Saab Systems and Honeywell.

RLL, a branded textile and apparel company, is expected to list in early September. The company was hived off from Raymond last month.