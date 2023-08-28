HCLTech signs professional services deal with Cloud Software Group

IT major HCLTech on Monday announced a preferred professional services agreement with Cloud Software Group, to help implement, upgrade, modernise and provide services for its TIBCO products for enterprise customers across the globe.

A business unit of Cloud Software Group, TIBCO Software provides real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Its data intelligence platform connects any application or data source and unifies data for greater access, trust and control.

As part of the deal, around 400 professional services employees from Cloud Software Group with expertise in TIBCO products will transition to HCLTech, bringing their domain knowledge to serve ongoing customer relationships and scale up HCLTech's existing TIBCO Centre of Excellence.

With the new partnership, TIBCO customers will have access to enhanced digital transformation capabilities through HCLTech's technology offerings and consulting expertise across digital, cloud, automation, engineering and process optimisation.

"This is a win-win partnership for both companies. We look forward to collaborating with Cloud Software Group's product and support teams, adding yet another differentiator to our IT services portfolio. We look forward to an amazing journey with the new employees from Cloud Software Group and are thrilled to welcome them to HCLTech," said Anil Ganjoo, chief growth officer, Americas, TMT and RCPG, HCLTech.

The partnership will help drive better value for end customers leveraging TIBCO products to further accelerate their data-driven digital transformation, HCLTech said in a statement.

Scott Harris, senior vice president, Cloud Software Group said: "Through this partnership, we are enhancing and expanding how we support our TIBCO customers along their data journeys. With HCLTech's long-standing history of expertise in innovation and cutting-edge digital technologies, we can further empower enterprises as they unlock the potential of real-time data through our platform."