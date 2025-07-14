Home / Companies / News / Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

However, there was no impact to passengers or the employees in the incident, which took place early morning on Monday after the airline's flight QP-1736 arrived here from Bangalore

Akasa Air
Delhi-based Bird Group's company, Bird Worldwide Flight Services carries out the ground handling functions for Akasa Air. Representative image. | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Bird Group's cargo vehicle hit the wing of a stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Monday, causing some damage to the right winglet, according to sources.

However, there was no impact to passengers or the employees in the incident, which took place early morning on Monday after the airline's flight QP-1736 arrived here from Bangalore and the baggage and cargo were being offloaded, they said.

The driver of the cargo truck apparently misjudged the height of the Boeing 737-Max aircraft's wing, leading to the vehicle clipping with the aircraft's wing, according to sources. 

ALSO READ: GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air

"A third party ground handler, while operating a cargo truck, came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection," Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline also said that it is investigating the incident with the third party ground handler.

Delhi-based Bird Group's company, Bird Worldwide Flight Services carries out the ground handling functions for Akasa Air. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAEL to invest ₹8,200 cr in Greater Noida solar manufacturing plant

Groww plans to launch new trading terminal for professional traders

Tata Steel begins Port Talbot EAF project as UK backs £500-mn investment

Remain focused: Air India CEO to employees post AI171 crash prelim report

Inbrew, Tilaknagar scout private debt raise in race to buy Imperial Blue

Topics :Akasa AirCargo industryAviation industry

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story