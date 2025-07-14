Stay focused, avoid speculation after AI171 crash: Air India CEO to staff

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Monday urged employees to remain focused on their daily responsibilities and support the bereaved families, cautioning them against being distracted by a “continuing cycle of speculation and sensational headlines” following the preliminary report into the crash of flight AI171.

His message came two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary findings into the June 12 crash near Ahmedabad , which killed 260 people, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground.

Crash report leaves pilots rattled

The report has unsettled many Air India employees, particularly pilots. Some raised concerns about the report’s vague language, while others were alarmed by speculation, including suggestions of pilot suicide.

Wilson acknowledged the emotional toll of the past month, describing it as a “tragic event” and a time during which “not a moment has gone by without us thinking of the passengers, friends, colleagues and wider community who were lost or injured.” ALSO READ: Dismay, unease among Air India pilots after preliminary crash report “The release of the Preliminary Report marked the point at which we, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place… Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions,” he said. Speculation intensifies despite lack of definitive cause Wilson noted that media speculation had intensified after the report’s release. “Over the past 30 days, we’ve seen an ongoing cycle of theories, allegations, rumours and sensational headlines, many of which have later been disproven,” he said.

To counter misinformation, he highlighted key technical findings from the AAIB report. “The preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status,” Wilson stated. He reminded staff that every Boeing 787 in Air India’s fleet was inspected under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s oversight shortly after the crash, and all were found fit for service. “We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest,” he added.

Avoid premature conclusions, CEO says Wilson emphasised that the preliminary report had not determined the cause of the crash or made any recommendations. “The Preliminary Report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over,” he said. ALSO READ: Air India plane crash: Understanding the role of fuel control switches “Until a final report or cause is tabled, there will no doubt be new rounds of speculation and more sensational headlines,” he cautioned. “We must nevertheless remain focused on our task and be true to the values that have powered Air India’s transformation journey over the past three years – integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork,” Wilson said.

Supporting the bereaved remains top priority He concluded by reiterating the airline’s immediate priorities: “Let us not be diverted from what are our top priorities: standing by the bereaved and those injured, working together as a team, and delivering a safe and reliable air travel experience to our customers around the world.” Fuel control switch movement under probe According to the AAIB’s preliminary findings, both engine fuel control switches on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft transitioned from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” within three seconds of take-off, resulting in a complete loss of thrust from both engines. These switches are designed to manually stop the fuel supply to the engines and require deliberate action to move, raising questions about whether they were manipulated by the pilots, failed mechanically, or were affected by an electronic malfunction.