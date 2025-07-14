Home / Companies / News / Stay focused, avoid speculation after AI171 crash: Air India CEO to staff

Stay focused, avoid speculation after AI171 crash: Air India CEO to staff

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson urges employees to support the bereaved and avoid premature conclusions as media speculation mounts after AI171 crash report

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson (Photo: PTI)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Monday urged employees to remain focused on their daily responsibilities and support the bereaved families, cautioning them against being distracted by a “continuing cycle of speculation and sensational headlines” following the preliminary report into the crash of flight AI171.
 
His message came two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary findings into the June 12 crash near Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground.
 

Crash report leaves pilots rattled 

The report has unsettled many Air India employees, particularly pilots. Some raised concerns about the report’s vague language, while others were alarmed by speculation, including suggestions of pilot suicide.
 
Wilson acknowledged the emotional toll of the past month, describing it as a “tragic event” and a time during which “not a moment has gone by without us thinking of the passengers, friends, colleagues and wider community who were lost or injured.”
 
“The release of the Preliminary Report marked the point at which we, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place… Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions,” he said. 
 

Speculation intensifies despite lack of definitive cause 

Wilson noted that media speculation had intensified after the report’s release. “Over the past 30 days, we’ve seen an ongoing cycle of theories, allegations, rumours and sensational headlines, many of which have later been disproven,” he said.
 
To counter misinformation, he highlighted key technical findings from the AAIB report. “The preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status,” Wilson stated.
 
He reminded staff that every Boeing 787 in Air India’s fleet was inspected under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s oversight shortly after the crash, and all were found fit for service. “We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest,” he added.
 

Avoid premature conclusions, CEO says 

Wilson emphasised that the preliminary report had not determined the cause of the crash or made any recommendations. “The Preliminary Report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over,” he said.
 
“Until a final report or cause is tabled, there will no doubt be new rounds of speculation and more sensational headlines,” he cautioned. 
 
“We must nevertheless remain focused on our task and be true to the values that have powered Air India’s transformation journey over the past three years – integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork,” Wilson said.
 

Supporting the bereaved remains top priority 

He concluded by reiterating the airline’s immediate priorities: “Let us not be diverted from what are our top priorities: standing by the bereaved and those injured, working together as a team, and delivering a safe and reliable air travel experience to our customers around the world.”
 

Fuel control switch movement under probe 

According to the AAIB’s preliminary findings, both engine fuel control switches on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft transitioned from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” within three seconds of take-off, resulting in a complete loss of thrust from both engines. These switches are designed to manually stop the fuel supply to the engines and require deliberate action to move, raising questions about whether they were manipulated by the pilots, failed mechanically, or were affected by an electronic malfunction.
 
The report also included a brief exchange from the cockpit voice recorder. One pilot is heard asking the other why he cut off the fuel, to which the second responds that he did not. Moments later, a mayday call was issued before the aircraft crashed into a hostel building near Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra lift veil on Q1 IT industry outlook

Premium

Wells Fargo slashes about 400 jobs in 2 months in India; more may follow

Multiples PE to acquire 32% stake in VIP Industries from promoters

InGovern flags governance concerns at REL, questions ESOP clawback

DLF sets sights on strong residential, commercial pipeline in medium term

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaIndian aviation

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story