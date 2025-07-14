Home / Companies / News / Groww plans to launch new trading terminal for professional traders

Groww plans to launch new trading terminal for professional traders

The upcoming terminal, named '915', will be India's first fully custom-built trading platform

Groww
The new terminal will specifically serve those who seek high performance, advanced tools, and a fully customisable trading workspace. | Photo: Company logo
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Stock broking firm Groww is planning to roll out a new trading terminal designed specifically for experienced and professional traders.

The upcoming terminal, named '915', will be India's first fully custom-built trading platform.

"915 will cater to high-volume traders and will be hosted outside the Groww app," market sources said.

Under this, traders would be able to customise their unique dashboards based on their distinctive trading styles and data resources.

While the company did not respond to queries regarding the launch, industry insiders believe that Groww is aiming to deepen its engagement with 'pro' and full-time traders.

The new terminal will specifically serve those who seek high performance, advanced tools, and a fully customisable trading workspace. The key features of the platform include historical straddle charts, highly customizable dashboards, a real-time P&L chart, and fast order execution.

This initiative is part of Groww's broader efforts to diversify its product offerings and appeal to a wider segment of the investor community.

Earlier this year, Groww signed a definitive agreement to acquire wealth-tech startup Fisdom, bolstering its presence in the wealth advisory space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Groww

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

