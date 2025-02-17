Carlsberg India to invest nearly Rs 350 crore in its Mysuru brewery

Alcobev player Carlsberg India announced its plans to invest about Rs 350 crore in expanding its brewery in Mysuru, Karnataka. On the inaugural day of Invest Karnataka 2025, Carlsberg India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka (GoK), marking a new phase of growth and development in the state.

The investment is expected to further enhance production capabilities by adding a new can, glass, and keg line. This expansion will boost capacity and meet growing consumer demand. Following this latest initiative, the cumulative investment in Karnataka will total Rs 600 crore.

Carlsberg India’s Mysuru brewery, situated in Nanjangud and spanning 28 acres, boasts an annual production capacity of 80 million litres, producing both Carlsberg and Tuborg beverages.

“Karnataka is a key market for Carlsberg India, and this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to the state. Our investment will not only support economic growth but also generate additional employment opportunities in the coming years,” said Nilesh Patel, managing director, Carlsberg India.

Carlsberg India is part of the globally renowned Carlsberg Group from Denmark, bringing 178 years of brewing heritage to Indian consumers. Carlsberg India offers a diverse portfolio of brews, including Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Green, Tuborg Strong, Tuborg Ice Draft, Tuborg Classic, and 1664 Blanc.