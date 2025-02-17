Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zomato unveils AI-powered platform Nugget to help businesses scale up

Nugget is an AI-powered, no-code customer support platform designed to help businesses scale their support operations effortlessly

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal
Deepinder Goyal (Source/X)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Food and delivery platform Zomato has introduced Nugget, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer support platform designed to help businesses streamline their operations. The announcement was made by Zomato's co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, on social media platform X on Monday.
 
“Introducing Nugget – an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly – highly customizable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” Goyal wrote.
 

What is Nugget?

Nugget is a no-code, AI-powered customer support solution that enables businesses to automate customer service without requiring technical expertise. It is designed to handle up to 80 per cent of customer queries autonomously, continuously learning and adapting in real time, Goyal boasts.
 
Developed internally over the past three years, Nugget currently manages over 15 million customer interactions per month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. Following its successful implementation, Zomato is now opening the platform to businesses worldwide, with 90 per cent of companies that have tested Nugget opting to sign up.
 

Key features of Nugget

As stated on its site, Nugget's offerings include:
 
Accurate image classification: Enhance support by precisely categorizing images for faster resolutions

Automated quality audits: Ensure complete oversight by automating quality checks across all interactions
 
Intelligent conversations. Effortless support: Seamlessly integrate data sources and SOPs to generate accurate responses and actions
 
Voice AI agents: Build and deploy low cost voice AI agents that talk and perform actions like humans 
AI powered analytics: Identify issues, ask questions and unlock valuable insights from customer interactions 
Improved efficiency: Reduces resolution time by 20  per cent and increases agent co-pilot compliance by 25 per cent.
 
To encourage adoption, Goyal has announced an introductory offer, allowing businesses already tied to contracts with legacy providers to use Nugget for free for the remainder of their term.
 

Zomato’s shift towards AI

The launch of Nugget marks the first product from Zomato Labs, the company’s incubator for in-house innovations.
 
While most of Zomato's platforms are customer-facing, Nugget appears to be a business-to-business (B2B) solution, signalling a shift in the parent company’s strategy moving forward. The company recently announced plans to change the name of the parent company from Zomato Ltd. to Eternal Ltd. Under this new umbrella, all of Zomato Ltd.'s offerings—Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, District, and now Nugget—will be overseen. Although the board has approved the name change, the stock ticker for Zomato has yet to be updated.
 
"We’re now opening it up to businesses worldwide," Goyal said. 
 
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

