SpiceJet resumes online services after technical glitch on website

The airline said the issue has been fully resolved and digital services are now operating as usual

SpiceJet
SpiceJet was experiencing technical challenges on the website | Photo: Pexels
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Google
SpiceJet on Sunday said that all its online services, including web check-in, payment systems and manage-booking features, have resumed normal operations after a technical glitch earlier in the day disrupted its website and digital platforms.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that "technical challenges" briefly affected several online functionalities. Due to the disruption, manual check-in and boarding procedures were activated across airports to ensure smooth passenger handling.

"SpiceJet was experiencing technical challenges on the website, affecting online services including check-in, payment acceptance, manage booking functionalities, etc. As a result, we activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. But now the technical glitch has been resolved," the statement said.

The airline said the issue has been fully resolved and digital services are now operating as usual. "All online services, including check-in, payment acceptance and manage-booking functionalities are functioning normally," it added.

Earlier on November 20, an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi was delayed by 3 hours on Thursday after the aircraft developed a technical issue before departure, the airline said.

IndiGo flight 6E 930, scheduled to operate from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, has been grounded while engineers carry out necessary inspections. The airline stated that all passengers were informed about the delay.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SpiceJetairlinesIndian aviation

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

