SpiceJet resumes online services after technical glitch on website

SpiceJet on Sunday said that all its online services, including web check-in, payment systems and manage-booking features, have resumed normal operations after a technical glitch earlier in the day disrupted its website and digital platforms.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that "technical challenges" briefly affected several online functionalities. Due to the disruption, manual check-in and boarding procedures were activated across airports to ensure smooth passenger handling.

"SpiceJet was experiencing technical challenges on the website, affecting online services including check-in, payment acceptance, manage booking functionalities, etc. As a result, we activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. But now the technical glitch has been resolved," the statement said.