Home / Companies / News / CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

The existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods have acquired a 56% and a 44% stake, respectively, in Haldiram Snacks Food

New Delhi
CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the demerger of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into Haldiram Snacks Food.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau, the existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods have acquired a 56 per cent and a 44 per cent stake, respectively, in Haldiram Snacks Food.

In November 2022, CNBCTV18 reported that HFIPL and HSPL decided to merge their operations to create a snacking behemoth.  

Haldiram Snacks Private Limited (HSPL/Haldiram Snacks) is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of packaged food products in India such as snacks, namkeen, sweets, ready-to-eat / pre-mix food, frozen food, biscuits, non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages, pasta, etc. Headquartered in Delhi, HSPL’s operations are primarily run by Mr. Manohar Agarwal and Mr. Madhu Sudan Agarwal (Delhi Family).

Meanwhile, Haldiram Foods International Private Limited (HFIPL/ Haldiram Foods) is also engaged in similar operations as that of HSPL. Headquartered in Nagpur, HFIPL’s operations are primarily run by Mr. Kamalkumar Shivkisan Agrawal (Nagpur Family).

Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited (HSFPL/ Haldiram Snacks Food) is a newly incorporated entity that currently does not have any business operations. The report also mentions that post the proposed transaction, HSFPL, the new entity will undertake the FMCG Business that is currently managed by HFIPL and HSPL, respectively.

The FMCG business will collectively comprise the FMCG business currently undertaken by HSPL and HFIPL and their respective subsidiaries/affiliates.

Topics :Haldiram'shaldiramFMCGCompetition Commission of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Also Read

LIVE: CCI approves demerger of FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks and Foods

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

Mahindra Finance assets grow 27% in FY23 on strong credit offtake

Tata Steel subsidiary Tinplate Company set for Rs 2,000 crore expansion

Adani Ports & SEZ completes Rs 1,485 cr acquisition of Karaikal Port

At 23,926 units, Ashok Leyland reports 19% rise in sales in March 2023

Marico's consolidated revenue grew in low single digits in Jan-Mar quarter

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story