CCI orders inquiry into Google's Play Store practices for real money games

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday ordered a detailed investigation into Google in connection with a complaint filed by Winzo Games for alleged unfair business practices concerning the listing of real money gaming apps on the Play Store.

In its order, the CCI found Google to be prima facie in violation of antitrust provisions of the Competition Act due to the abuse of dominant position.

Winzo Games, the informant in the case, alleged in its complaint that, on the one hand, Google does not allow its app to be listed on the Google Play Store, and on the other, it displays malware warnings when a user attempts to download its app from the website. Winzo said these warnings tarnish its reputation and discourage potential users from accessing its app.

The antitrust watchdog noted that preferential treatment extended to online casual gaming platforms such as Zupee and MPL by Google, as alleged by the informant, raises concerns of potential discriminatory practices or selective enforcement of Google's policies in violation of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.

CCI said, “Any unfair restrictions imposed by Google on advertisers are likely to have anti-competitive repercussions, adversely affecting their ability to compete in the marketplace.”

Google, in its response to the allegations, informed the CCI that its Ads Policy is clear and enforced uniformly. “Google has no commercial interest in refusing ad revenue unnecessarily, and its approach reflects both its decision to mitigate legal risk and its obligation to comply with the law,” Google said in its submission to the CCI.

Winzo, in its complaint, also alleged that Google has failed to provide a valid justification for selectively allowing only two categories of real money gaming (RMG) apps and that its responses have been inconsistent, unsubstantiated, based on assumptions, and unverified market statistics.

The Play Store, being pre-installed on all Android devices, is considered a "must-have" platform for app developers.

The exclusion of non-DFS and non-Rummy RMG apps from the Play Store amounts to a denial of market access, the Commission said.

“By granting preferential treatment to select app categories, Google effectively creates a two-tier market where some developers are accorded superior access and visibility, while others are discriminated against and thus left with a competitive disadvantage,” the CCI said.

The fair trade regulator, while ordering a detailed investigation, stated that nothing in its order shall constitute a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case. It said, “...the DG shall conduct the investigation without being swayed in any manner whatsoever by the observations made herein.”