Centre says over 120,000 new companies incorporated during Apr-Nov

"1,22,317 Companies got incorporated from 1st Apr to 30th Nov 23 as against 1,15,233 incorporations last year for the same period

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
More than 1.2 lakh new companies were incorporated in the country in the first nine months of the current financial year, higher than the registrations during the year-ago period, according to the latest official data.

According to data from the corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the companies law, 37,482 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were incorporated during April-November in 2023-24.

"1,22,317 Companies got incorporated from 1st Apr to 30th Nov 23 as against 1,15,233 incorporations last year for the same period.

"37,482 LLP got incorporated from 1st Apr to 30th Nov 23 as against 23,531 Incorporations last year for the same period. @FinMinIndia," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

