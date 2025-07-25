CEO of Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara resigns after EU sanctions

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has named a new chief executive after its previous CEO resigned following European Union sanctions that targeted the company, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Mumbai-based Nayara has appointed company veteran Sergey Denisov as chief executive to replace Alessandro des Dorides, the sources said. Denisov's appointment was decided at a board meeting on Wednesday, they said.

Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Des Dorides, who joined Nayara Energy in April 2024, did not immediately respond to a message sent on LinkedIn.