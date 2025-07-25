JSW Energy signs power purchase agreement with SECI for FDRE project

JSW Energy on Friday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The agreement is for the supply of 230 MW ISTS connected Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) under the SECI-FDRE Tranche IV scheme, a company statement said, adding that this marks the company's first PPA for a FDRE project.

According to the statement, the agreement has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of ₹4.98 per kWh.

With this, the company's total under-construction capacity stood at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity was at 30.2 GW.