Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CERT-In reported possible intrusion, data breach at BSNL on May 20: Govt

CERT-In reported possible intrusion, data breach at BSNL on May 20: Govt

To a question on data breach in BSNL, the Minister informed that Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) reported possible intrusion and data breach at BSNL on May 20, 2024

BSNL
As a remedial measure to prevent such probable breach, BSNL has taken steps, and access passwords to all similar FTP servers have been changed | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had reported possible intrusion and data breach at state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on May 20, 2024, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

An Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted to conduct an audit of the telecom networks and suggest remedial measures for prevention of data breaches in the telecom networks, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To a question on data breach in BSNL, the Minister informed that Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) reported possible intrusion and data breach at BSNL on May 20, 2024.

"The same was analysed and found that one File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server was having the data similar to the sample data shared by CERT-In. No breach into the Home Location Register (HLR) of the telecom network has been reported by the equipment manufacturer, hence no service outage in BSNL's network," he said.

However, as a remedial measure to prevent such probable breach, BSNL has taken steps, and access passwords to all similar FTP servers have been changed.

"Further, an Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted to conduct an audit of the telecom networks and suggest remedial measures for prevention of data breaches in the Telecom networks," Sekhar added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSNL losses narrow to Rs 5,371 crore in FY24, Ebitda at Rs 2,164 crore

DoT will be creating performance monitoring units for BSNL: Scindia

Ind-Ra to monitor MTNL as interest payment default triggers govt guarantee

'BSNL CMD Purwar denied extension, DoT's Ravi to get additional charge'

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Topics :BSNLData breachCommunication leak technology

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story