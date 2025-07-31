Chalet Hotels names Shwetank Singh as new MD and CEO from February 1

Shwetank Singh, executive director of Chalet Hotels, will take over as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the hospitality chain beginning February 1, the firm said in an exchange filing.

Singh will take over from Sanjay Sethi. The board of directors, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the appointment of Singh as the MD and CEO.

This step was taken based on the recommendation of the compensation, nomination and remuneration committee.

Over the past two years, we've also been thoughtfully preparing for the future of leadership at Chalet," Sethi, MD and CEO of Chalet Hotels said in the company's earnings release.