Home / Companies / News / Quick commerce burns weigh on Swiggy in Q1; Instamart AOV jumps 25%

Quick commerce burns weigh on Swiggy in Q1; Instamart AOV jumps 25%

Revenue up 52% YoY to ₹5,048 crore; Quick commerce sees ₹896 crore loss even as Instamart GOV doubles

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai
Swiggy reported a consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹813 crore for the quarter. | Image: Bloomberg
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiggy posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore in Q1 FY26, nearly doubling from ₹611 crore in the same period last year. Losses also rose sequentially from ₹1,081 crore in Q4 FY25. The widening loss was attributed to a sharp 60 per cent increase in total expenses, which climbed to ₹6,244 crore during the quarter.
 
This came despite a significant 52 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations, which reached ₹5,048 crore, up from ₹3,310 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue rose 11.4 per cent from ₹4,531 crore.
 
Instamart GOV Doubles, But Quick Commerce Losses Persist 
Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart recorded a Gross Order Value (GOV) of ₹5,655 crore in Q1, a YoY growth of 108 per cent and 21.1 per cent sequentially. The platform added 41 darkstores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,062 darkstores across 127 cities, covering 4.3 million sq ft. 
 
Average Order Value (AOV) rose by 25.6 per cent YoY to ₹612, led by assortment expansion and Maxxsaver adoption. Despite these gains, Quick Commerce posted a loss of ₹896 crore in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved marginally to -15.8 per cent from -18.0 per cent in Q4.
 
Food Delivery Holds Steady with Double-Digit Growth 
Swiggy’s core food delivery segment delivered GOV of ₹8,086 crore, up 18.8 per cent YoY. Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) grew by 1.2 million quarter-on-quarter, driving 16 per cent YoY growth.
 
Seasonal factors such as the monsoon and Q1's annual delivery partner appraisals impacted profitability, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.4 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Leadership Outlook and Strategic Focus 
Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy’s MD and Group CEO, noted that the company has surpassed its March 2025 peak loss in quick commerce. He reaffirmed the focus on “agile and calibrated network expansion” and increasing basket sizes to drive profitability. 
 
Majety emphasised the role of initiatives like Bolt and 99-store in broadening Swiggy’s food delivery appeal, enabling restaurant partners to access new customers and increase order volumes.
 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Forward Outlook 
Swiggy reported a consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹813 crore for the quarter. The company remains focused on achieving scale-led profitability while navigating competitive pressures, particularly in the quick commerce space.
 
As the festive season approaches, Swiggy expects a normalisation in operating margins, while continuing to balance investment in new formats with disciplined financial planning.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rohit Jawa calls Priya Nair 'perfect casting' as she takes charge at HUL

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell retires amid backlash over Jaguar rebranding

Uber Intercity grows to 3,000 routes; unveils premium Motorhomes service

Premium

Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions ease

Eicher Motors says rare earth shortage hit Royal Enfield output in Q1FY26

Topics :SwiggyQ1 resultsE-commerce sellers

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story