Quick commerce burns weigh on Swiggy in Q1; Instamart AOV jumps 25%

Swiggy posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore in Q1 FY26, nearly doubling from ₹611 crore in the same period last year. Losses also rose sequentially from ₹1,081 crore in Q4 FY25. The widening loss was attributed to a sharp 60 per cent increase in total expenses, which climbed to ₹6,244 crore during the quarter.

This came despite a significant 52 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations, which reached ₹5,048 crore, up from ₹3,310 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue rose 11.4 per cent from ₹4,531 crore.

Instamart GOV Doubles, But Quick Commerce Losses Persist

Food Delivery Holds Steady with Double-Digit Growth Swiggy's core food delivery segment delivered GOV of ₹8,086 crore, up 18.8 per cent YoY. Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) grew by 1.2 million quarter-on-quarter, driving 16 per cent YoY growth. Seasonal factors such as the monsoon and Q1's annual delivery partner appraisals impacted profitability, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.4 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Leadership Outlook and Strategic Focus Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy's MD and Group CEO, noted that the company has surpassed its March 2025 peak loss in quick commerce. He reaffirmed the focus on "agile and calibrated network expansion" and increasing basket sizes to drive profitability.