Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions ease

Company sees pickup in forward bookings post-Air India crash and Pahalgam attack; festive demand and long weekends to drive H2 recovery

Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Thomas Cook India
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:45 PM IST
Thomas Cook India has witnessed a revival in domestic travel bookings in July after a sharp dip during the April–June quarter due to geopolitical tensions. Travel sentiment had taken a hit following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the Air India crash in June, but bookings are now slightly ahead of last year, the company said. 
“Before April 21, our forward bookings were trending 25 per cent ahead of last year. But by the end of June, they had declined 11 per cent YoY,” said Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Thomas Cook India. “From July onwards, we are seeing a pickup in demand driven by the festive period and long weekends.” 
Second half outlook optimistic despite tariff concerns 
Iyer expects the second half of 2025 to be stronger in terms of travel sentiment and bookings, despite some macroeconomic uncertainties, including tariff-related concerns. “The outlook for FY26 remains strong at around 12–15 per cent growth, with demand shifting towards short-haul domestic travel and visa-free international destinations,” he added.
 
Thomas Cook India reported a 4.3 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 72.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, primarily due to a one-time ex-gratia payment of Rs 17.1 crore to retiring Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon, in recognition of 25 years of service. 
 
Revenue from operations, however, grew 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,408 crore in Q1FY26. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) also rose 4.3 per cent to Rs 171.6 crore for the quarter.
 
Hospitality and outbound segments provide momentum
 
Outbound holidays emerged as a key growth driver, with the company building a strong booking pipeline since October 2024 for the summer season. Meanwhile, the leisure hospitality and resorts segment posted 8 per cent YoY revenue growth, supported by the addition of 12 new resorts comprising about 1,000 rooms.
 
Average room revenue (ARR) stood at Rs 7,100, with occupancy at approximately 64 per cent in Q1. The company plans to add another 1,000 keys over the next 18 months to expand its resort footprint further.
 
With July seeing a return to positive travel sentiment and the festive season ahead, Thomas Cook India remains optimistic about sustained momentum in both domestic and outbound travel segments through the rest of FY26.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Thomas CookThomas Cook (India)Travel firmsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

