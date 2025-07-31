Uber Intercity grows to 3,000 routes; unveils premium Motorhomes service

Uber has expanded its Intercity services across India by nearly 50 per cent, now covering over 3,000 point-to-point routes. Company executives expect this growth trajectory to continue in the next calendar year as demand for intercity travel picks up.

"We are growing roughly in the range of 40 to 50 per cent year-on-year. I think that's the kind of growth we continue to anticipate for the years to come, and hopefully even break that record," said Shweta Mantri, head of rider verticals at Uber India and South Asia, speaking on the sidelines of a company event in New Delhi on Thursday.

The service now spans new routes including Gaya–Patna, Bagdogra–Gangtok, and Ayodhya–Prayagraj–Lucknow. At the end of 2024, Uber Intercity was operational on more than 2,000 routes, up from 1,300 in 2023. Top routes and travel trends Among the most travelled Intercity corridors over the past year were Mumbai–Pune, Delhi–Agra, Bangalore–Mysore, Lucknow–Kanpur, and Ahmedabad–Vadodara—especially around long weekends and holidays. Fridays emerged as the most preferred departure day, with travellers choosing early morning hours or the mid-afternoon lull (2 PM–3 PM) to beat traffic. To further accelerate adoption of Intercity services, Uber announced the pilot of a premium offering—Motorhomes—in Delhi's National Capital Region. The one-month pilot, starting August 7, is aimed at travellers seeking luxury and comfort for short getaways.

Bookings for Motorhomes will open on August 4 and can be made through the Uber Intercity or Uber Reserve options. The vehicle can accommodate four to five riders and comes equipped with premium amenities including a television, lavatory, microwave, and mini-refrigerator—effectively creating a private lounge-on-wheels. "Our objective is to bring this elevated experience to life for our consumers, see how the pilot goes, what the demand is, and other factors," said Mantri. She noted that given the nature of the offering, pricing will be higher than Uber's regular services.