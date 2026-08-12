Chandrasekaran's exit brings Tata Group's governance structure into focus

Industry experts said Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term was not entirely unexpected amid signals that his reappointment could face resistance. “Chandra’s decision to step aside avoids a face-off and gives Tata Sons time to plan succession,” Tandon added.

Chandrasekaran, in his letter to the board members, said that it has been six months since the February 2026 meeting, and no resolution has been reached to date. “Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond February 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he wrote.