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Chandrasekaran's exit brings Tata Group's governance structure into focus

Governance experts flag the need for clearer institutional mechanisms to resolve differences between Tata Trusts, the Tata Sons board and professional management.

N Chandrasekaran, Chandrasekaran
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N Chandrasekaran (File photo: PTI)
Ruchika ChitravanshiSohini Das Panaji/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 7:53 PM IST
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The decision by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran not to seek another term has put the spotlight on the Tata group’s governance structure, raising questions that go beyond the succession of its chairman. From the need to resolve differences between the board and shareholders to ensuring leadership continuity, governance experts flag the challenges arising from Tata’s governance structure.

From Trust structure to succession planning

The episode has brought into the spotlight the relationship between Tata Trusts, which control 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company’s board and its professional management.
 
The influence of Tata Trusts extends beyond its majority shareholding. Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, the two principal Trusts — the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust — can jointly nominate one-third of the holding company’s directors as long as they collectively hold at least 40 per cent of its ordinary share capital. The Trust-nominated directors also have affirmative voting rights on certain reserved matters under Article 121, giving them an effective veto over key strategic decisions.
 
“This means that philanthropic bodies effectively steer one of India’s largest conglomerates. This duality has created recurring tensions, and resolving it is essential for smoother leadership continuity and long-term stability,” said Amit Tandon, founder and managing director, Institutional Investor Advisory Services.
 
Tata Sons sought to create a formal separation between ownership oversight and management in 2022 by amending its Articles to prevent the chairman of either of the two principal Trusts from simultaneously chairing Tata Sons. The latest impasse, however, raises the question of whether separating the two offices is sufficient when the controlling shareholder continues to exercise extensive board-level rights.
 
Tandon said he did not expect the leadership transition to affect operating businesses, which will continue to run with independent boards, strong management teams and clear strategies.
 
Industry experts said Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term was not entirely unexpected amid signals that his reappointment could face resistance. “Chandra’s decision to step aside avoids a face-off and gives Tata Sons time to plan succession,” Tandon added.
 
Chandrasekaran, in his letter to the board members, said that it has been six months since the February 2026 meeting, and no resolution has been reached to date. “Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond February 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he wrote.
 
Corporate lawyers pointed out that, at the holding-company level, such an impasse can have implications beyond the tenure of one individual, particularly in relation to leadership continuity, succession planning and strategic decision-making. “It also raises a broader governance question as to whether there are sufficiently clear institutional mechanisms for resolving differences between the controlling shareholder and the Board,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.
 
Governance experts said the Trusts, as controlling shareholders, are entitled to scrutinise performance, capital allocation and leadership. The concern arises when the boundary between shareholder oversight and the board’s responsibility for managing Tata Sons is unclear, or when disagreements cannot be resolved through a defined institutional process.
 
Chandwani said the real governance test for Tata will be whether its future leadership and strategic decisions are determined through a transparent and institutionalised process, with appropriate respect for the respective roles of the shareholder, the Board and management, rather than being perceived as dependent on individual relationships.
 
While many business groups in India follow a trust structure, experts said it works as long as the promoter, the board and professional management are on the same page.
 
“Whoever steps in will need to have a good, amicable relationship with Tata Trusts and will also have to deal with capital allocation to loss-making companies, whether listed or unlisted,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services.
 
Although Tata Sons is an unlisted private company, decisions taken at the holding-company level have implications for 26 listed Tata group companies, which had a combined market capitalisation of $277 billion as of March 31, 2026. The Tata group employed more than 1 million people and recorded aggregate revenue of $185 billion in 2025-26. Tata Sons also remains registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a systemically important, non-deposit-taking core investment company and has been retained in the upper layer of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), even as its application to surrender its registration remains under examination.

Lessons in governance

This is not the first time a leadership change has exposed fault lines within the Tata group. A decade ago, Cyrus Mistry’s ouster raised similar questions after his differences with Tata Trusts culminated in his removal as Tata Sons chairman in 2016.
 
“The lesson is that there has to be alignment between the promoter and the professional chief executive or managing director of a company. In this case, there appears to have been a misalignment between the promoter and the board,” Subramanian said.
 
The role of independent directors has also come into question, with experts highlighting how independent directors on the board could have played a stronger mediating role in addressing the differences.
 
Tata Sons’ annual report for 2025-26 showed two continuing independent directors on its board — Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George — after Ajay Piramal ceased to be a director in August 2025.
 
This has also raised the question of whether the holding-company board has sufficient independent weight to mediate differences between the controlling shareholder and professional management.
 
“Independent directors as an institution are very weak. If an ID is dependent on his directorship for income, then they will compromise on every step. People appointed to such posts should not be your friend but be of eminence,” said Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder, Corporate Professionals, a financial and legal consultancy firm.
   

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Topics :Tata groupN ChandrasekaranCompany News

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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