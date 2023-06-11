Home / Companies / News / Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag

Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag

A Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to IGIA in Delhi within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said

ANI General News
Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

As per the DGCA statement, "An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in engine".

"The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board," DGCA informed in a statement.

Indigo Airlines said that the aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection

Meanwhile, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.

Also Read

Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine

Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability

NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop

TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 cr from Premji Invest

Topics :ChennaiDelhi airport

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story