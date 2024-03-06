Chennai brains to lead Ford's global AI drive; Group on hiring spree

Almost 18 months after the Ford India manufacturing unit stopped its operations near Chennai, the American major, through Ford Business Solutions (FBS), is on an expansion and hiring spree in the city.

FBS, which looks into the global capabilities of the company through its 12,000 employees in Tamil Nadu, is all set to hire 3,000 more in the next few years at its Global Technology and Business Center in Chennai, a senior executive from the Ford global team told Business Standard. The talent hunt in India is to drive the company's future roadmap on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). India is home to the second-largest workforce of Ford globally.



"There are two dimensions about the expansions. Over the next few years, we plan to expand our Centre by maybe 3,000 people. The bigger aspect is the type of work we are doing at our FBS centre is with AI and ML technology," said Mike Amend, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Ford Motor Company. "We are adding these jobs for very high skilled and high knowledge work," he added.

The group's hiring spree comes after Ford India shut its manufacturing unit at Maraimalai Nagar in 2022. Ford India had announced the phasing out of its unit on September 9, 2021, and stopped production in August 2022. Ford Business Solutions is the group's global talent offices that support all functions in the company. It has centres in Chennai, Mexico City, and Hungary, which not just support technology but its enterprise technology, global data insights and analytics, finance and human resources, among others. Interestingly, when Ford India announced the exit in September 2021, FBS had only around 11,000 employees in India then and has already added 1,000 more staff in Chennai.



When asked about the key reasons for additional hiring in India, Amend added, "It will be for very cutting-edge stuff like doing our digital transformation, all the stuff that we are building under our digital products." FBS is also expanding the functions of Ford Credit, the financial services arm of Ford Motor Company, at its Chennai unit. A similar expansion is happening in terms of Ford Pro, Ford’s commercial business that delivers productivity solutions for business fleets of all sizes.

“The teams of FBS are also helping on the types of capabilities required when you are managing a fleet. When you look at our charging solutions, we are providing software services in that area. We have started to integrate and work with the dealers very closely. The configuration of vehicles, ordering of vehicles, a lot of these stuff are now being built here from our Ford Business Centre,” Amend said.