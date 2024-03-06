Home / Companies / News / Jupiter Wagons secures manufacturing order worth Rs 957 crore from Railways

Jupiter Wagons secures manufacturing order worth Rs 957 crore from Railways

The offer letter has been received from the Ministry of Railways, the wagon manufacturer said in an exchange filing

Jupiter Wagons shares dropped by 4.21 per cent to settle at Rs 361.90
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Jupiter Wagons on Wednesday said it has secured an order of about Rs 957 crore from the Railways for the manufacture and supply of 2,237 wagons.

The offer letter has been received from the Ministry of Railways, the wagon manufacturer said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) vide its letter dated March 6 has placed an offer to the company for manufacture and supply of 2,237 numbers of BOSM wagons for a contract value of Rs 956,87,67,500," the company said.

West Bengal-based Jupiter Wagons manufactures all types of railway wagons and accessories. The company also manufactures containers, commercial vehicle load bodies and commercial electric vehicles.

Jupiter Wagons shares dropped by 4.21 per cent to settle at Rs 361.90.

Also Read

Jupiter Wagons switching tracks: To expand rail supply chain beyond wagons

Jupiter Life Line makes strong debut; lists at 32% premium over issue price

Defence ministry signs Rs 802 crore contract for military wagons, equipment

Jupiter Wagons Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 81 crore

Ratnaveer Precision subscribed 94 times, Jupiter Lifeline raises Rs 261 cr

Fairfax India agrees to give IIFL Finance up to $200 mn liquidity support

NCLAT green lights sale of Jet planes to Ace Aviation, JKC approaches SC

Govt to sell up to 7% stake in coal miner NLC India this week: Report

Vi deploys network to improve connectivity across Kolkata underwater metro

Manoj Chacko's Fly 91 gets air operator permit, routes under UDAN scheme

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Railways Indian Railwaysmanufacturing

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story