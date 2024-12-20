Five years after Bajaj Auto’s flagship electric scooter brand Chetak was launched, the electric two-wheeler is now set to hit international markets by the first quarter of the next financial year, senior company officials said. Meanwhile, the company is exploring several new platforms and variants for this e-scooter—one of which could be a model designed for goods delivery.

The two-wheeler major, which has gained the top spot in the electric scooter market share in December so far (according to Vahan data) with a 26.6 per cent share, launched the 35-Series of the Chetak priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom in Bangalore) on Friday.

Interestingly, Bajaj Auto managing director (MD) Rajiv Bajaj’s son Rishab was on the dais during the launch in what was one of his first public appearances since he joined the company as a management trainee in FY22. Rishab, now a divisional manager (product strategy in the electric vehicle division), has been a regular at Bajaj Auto’s recent launch events, however.

He is working on a project basis, said one senior official, who clarified that it is too early to say any kind of “transition” has begun in the top management. Rajiv Bajaj continues to be hands-on with the business and takes regular reviews and updates. Rishab is working with supply chain, R&D, and marketing teams on a project in the EV division.

Chetak has been the best-selling e-scooter so far in the first 20 days of December—retailing 12,651 units (26.6 per cent market share), beating TVS iQube (10,489 units and 22 per cent share) and Ola (9,151 units and 19.2 per cent share).

Chetak has sold around 280,000 units in the last five years, and now the company is averaging around 25,000 units a month this year in domestic sales. Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said they can now produce around 40,000 units of the Chetak every month and can easily scale that up to 60,000 units a month within the next three months.

“We are definitely looking at exports of the Chetak 35-Series and are considering a dozen markets. Exports can begin within the next six months or so,” Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the new platform.

For the 35-Series, Bajaj Auto has managed to reduce costs, which is likely to aid margins further. Abraham Joseph, MD of Bajaj Auto’s EV arm, said the “bill of material costs” has been reduced by 45 per cent in the last year, and the vehicle is also lighter than before (129 kg), while its battery capacity has increased (3.5 kWh).

Sharma further added that more platforms and variants of the Chetak are in the pipeline. By 2025, another couple of platforms for the Chetak could be launched, which now has 4,000 touchpoints.

Bajaj Auto plans to launch both more premium models of the e-scooter and more affordable versions. Some upcoming versions could be targeted at specific segments. When asked whether any model is under development for the “gig workers” segment, like their rival Ola launched last month at a price under Rs 40,000, Sharma said there could be Chetak models for delivery purposes, but they would not be positioned as something specific for gig workers. “The styling of the vehicle will be crucial, and it will be something that the owner would feel proud of taking home and also using as a family vehicle for personal use. We don’t want to position it as something only for gig workers’ delivery. It can have contraptions that would help such work,” Sharma elaborated. He added that from their conversations with gig workers, they observed that many aspire to own a vehicle rather than rent one.

Electric scooters are growing at a healthy rate of 35–38 per cent for the April–November period, Sharma said. This is better than the growth of internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters, which are growing at around 19 per cent. “As long as EVs continue to grow at a higher rate than ICE, it’s positive,” he said, adding that the advancement of EVs will continue. The economics of owning one works in the e-scooter’s favour. The running cost of a Chetak is 35 paise per km compared to Rs 2.53 per km for an ICE equivalent. If one drives 30–40 km a day for 25 days a month, the additional cost (over an ICE vehicle price) is recovered in 6–12 months, Sharma said.