Chevron clears final hurdle to acquire Hess in $53 billion mega deal

Chevron said Friday that it completed its acquisition of Hess shortly after the ruling from the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Chevron has scored a critical ruling in Paris that has given it the go-ahead for a $53 billion acquisition of Hess and access to one of the biggest oil finds of the decade.

Chevron said Friday that it completed its acquisition of Hess shortly after the ruling from the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris. Exxon had challenged Chevron's bid for Hess, one of three companies with access to the massive Stabroek Block oil field off the coast of Guyana.

We disagree with the ICC panel's interpretation but respect the arbitration and dispute resolution process, Exxon Mobil said in a statement on Friday.

Guyana is a country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world's fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. It has become a major producer in recent years.

Oil giants Exxon Mobil, China's CNOOC, and Hess squared off in a heated competition for highly lucrative oil fields in northern South America.

We are proud of everyone at Hess for building one of the industry's best growth portfolios including Guyana, the world's largest oil discovery in the last 10 years, and the Bakken shale, where we are a leading oil and gas producer, former Hess CEO John Hess said in a statement. The strategic combination of Chevron and Hess creates a premier energy company positioned for the future.

Chevron also said that on Thursday the Federal Trade Commission lifted its earlier restriction, clearing the way for John Hess to join its board of directors, subject to board approval.

Chevron announced its deal for Hess in October 2023, less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Chevron said at the time that the acquisition of Hess would add a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.

Given the significant value we've created in the development of the Guyana resource, we believed we had a clear duty to our investors to consider our preemption rights to protect the value we created through our innovation and hard work at a time when no one knew just how successful this venture would become, Exxon Mobil said Friday. We welcome Chevron to the venture and look forward to continued industry-leading performance and value creation in Guyana for all parties involved.

Chevron's stock rose more than 3 per cent before the market open, while shares of Hess surged more than 7 per cent. Exxon's stock climbed slightly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

