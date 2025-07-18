Home / Companies / News / NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure after the company claims it has fully paid all dues, including interest. The matter is set for hearing on August 27

reliance infrastructures rinfra
Reliance Infrastructure, however, told the appellate tribunal that all outstanding dues, including interest, had been fully paid. (Photo: Company website)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Delhi bench on Friday stayed insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure. A bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company on a plea by IDBI Trusteeship, alleging a default of around ₹90 crore by the Anil Ambani-led company.
 
Reliance Infrastructure, however, told the appellate tribunal that all outstanding dues, including interest, had been fully paid. Taking note of the submission, the NCLAT granted IDBI Trusteeship time to reconcile the payments with its records and posted the matter for hearing on August 27.
 
"In continuation of our earlier letters dated June 4, 2025, and June 6, 2025, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that in the appeal filed by the Company, the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLAT), today in furtherance of the order dated June 4, 2025, wherein the order dated May 30, 2025, was suspended, has been pleased to stay the order dated May 30, 2025, and the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the Company. The next date in the matter is August 27, 2025. The order of the Hon’ble NCLAT shall follow upon receipt of the same. We request you to take the same on record," Reliance Infrastructure told the stock exchanges.
 

Topics :NCLAT

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

