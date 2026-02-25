Chevron sells Venezuelan oil to Reliance for first time since 2023

US oil ​major Chevron has sold ​its first ‌cargo of Venezuelan crude oil to India's Reliance Industries since December 2023, according to ship tracking ‌data and two sources.

Chevron negotiated the Boscan crude cargo to Reliance this month, marking ​the first sale of the ‌heavy oil, ​which is ‌used in asphalt making, ‌in about six years, ‌according to ​the data ​and sources.