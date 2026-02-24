Eris-Natco tie-up to launch semaglutide generic as India market heats up

In a bid to expand its position in the fast-growing diabetes market, Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has entered the race to commercialise semaglutide in India through a strategic partnership with Natco Pharma.

The development took place after Natco got an approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture generic semaglutide on February 14, setting up a planned launch in March 2026.

“The collaboration will leverage Eris’s commercial presence in the diabetes segment and Natco’s manufacturing and regulatory prowess in complex formulations,” Eris said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

The product will target type-2 diabetes management, aligning with unmet needs in India’s expanding metabolic care landscape.