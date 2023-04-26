Home / Companies / News / China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in drugmaker Gland Pharma: Report

Fosun Pharma holds a 57.86% stake in the Indian company

BENGALURU
China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in drugmaker Gland Pharma: Report

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd has withdrawn plans to sell stake in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, ET Now tweeted on Wednesday, citing sources.

Fosun Pharma holds a 57.86% stake in the Indian company. Both Fosun Pharma and Gland Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Shares of Gland Pharma were up 0.8% at 1,360 rupees as of 9:50 a.m. IST. They have plunged 28% since November end, when Bloomberg News had reported, citing sources that Fosun Pharma was considering a sale of Gland Pharma after receiving interest from potential buyers.

 

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Topics :Fosun PharmaceuticalGland Pharma

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

