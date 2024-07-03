CII calls for more cooperation between India Inc, govts in North East

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday called for more cooperation between corporates and the government in the North East states of India.

It launched a project, North East CSR Connect, to increase Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending in the region and showcase its economic and security importance.

A spokesperson of the industry body told Business Standard that currently, CSR spending on the North East region is less than 3 per cent of the total such spending in the country. The project aims to increase this number.

"While the government is working on the development of the region, it is also important for corporates to participate," they said.