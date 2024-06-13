Bring petroleum products, realty, and electricity under GST: CII President

Emphasising that the new government must bring the goods and services tax (GST) under a three-rate structure with moderation of taxes, Sanjiv Puri, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday said that petroleum products, electricity, and real estate must be brought under its ambit.

Speaking at a press conference for the first time after taking over as the CII president last month, Puri said that the capital gains tax must also be rationalised as part of the 14-point agenda for the new government.

"On direct taxes, the government may consider laying down a roadmap for rationalising and simplifying the capital gains tax and the TDS provisions," he said, adding that there should be consistency in capital gains tax rates and holding periods for different types of instruments.

"On indirect taxes, the next set of GST reforms, such as bringing GST under the three-rate structure with moderation of rates and bringing petroleum products, electricity, and real estate under GST, should be expedited in consultation with the GST Council," he added.

Puri also said that on the back of a strong recovery in agriculture and healthy public investment, India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at 8 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25).





He said the agriculture sector is expected to grow at 3.7 per cent, compared to 1.4 per cent last year. "We are already seeing that the monsoon is going to be better. So, agricultural production will be better," he said.

For the manufacturing sector, the growth is likely to slow down from 9.3 per cent in FY24 to 8.4 per cent in FY25, mainly due to the high base effect. "If we can consistently grow at that rate, it will be a strong achievement."

For the services sector, Puri said that the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth is likely to be higher at 9 per cent compared to 7.9 per cent.

"Very honestly, we are expecting all three sectors of the economy to fire up," he said.

On inflation, Puri said that it is likely to be lower at 4.5 per cent in FY25 from 5.4 per cent in FY24, mainly due to improved weather conditions.

Puri highlighted that the pace of India's growth has been speeding up. It took the country ten years to double in size from $1.7 trillion in 2010-11 to $3.4 trillion in 2022-23. "Now it would take only seven years to double," Puri said, highlighting that India's GDP is likely to reach $7 trillion by 2029-30 and $8.1 trillion by 2030-31.

He also said that the private sector gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of the GDP has already surpassed the pre-pandemic level at 23.8 per cent in 2022-23. It was 22.4 per cent in 2018-19.

For the public capital expenditure (capex), Puri said that the Centre should increase it to 25 per cent over the revised estimates (RE) of FY24. In the interim budget, the Centre had proposed to increase it by a lower 16.8 per cent.

"The government must continue with its capex-led growth strategy along with fiscal consolidation. Part of the windfall dividend of Rs 2.1 trillion from the Reserve Bank of India could be used to increase capital expenditure by 25 per cent in FY25 from the RE figure of Rs 9.5 trillion for FY24," he said.

In the CII's agenda, Puri also said that the Centre must launch Employment Linked Incentive Schemes for labour-intensive sectors like toys, textiles, tourism, logistics, retail, and media & entertainment.

"The incentives should be linked to employment generation," he said. "Higher incentives should be given for women employees."

Puri also said that the proportion of the skilled workforce in the total workforce should be increased to 25 per cent by 2030 from 5 per cent currently.