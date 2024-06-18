Cipla invests additional 3 mn euro in mRNA technology company Ethris

Cipla on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cipla (EU) will invest an additional 3 million euros in Ethris GmbH, a global leader in mRNA technology for respiratory treatments. This additional investment through a convertible loan will accelerate Cipla’s participation in the mRNA space.

Cipla had invested 15 million euros in Ethris in 2022. The aim is to accelerate Cipla's entry into the mRNA space and deliver innovative mRNA-based therapies, particularly targeting respiratory treatments, to patients in emerging markets.

ALSO READ: Piramal Finance plans to double retail AUM to Rs 1 trillion by FY28 Speaking on this, Umang Vohra, Cipla’s managing director and global CEO, stated, “We strive to dial up investment towards innovative modalities and bring new age therapies to emerging countries, including India. The follow-on investment in Ethris will help get cutting-edge healthcare solutions like mRNA-based therapies to the Global South.”

Welcoming the renewed investment, Ethris’s CEO, Carsten Rudolph, stated, “The additional investment by Cipla further validates the broad potential of our platform and Ethris’ innovative approaches to developing respiratory RNA-based medicines. The capital will enable us to continue advancing our pipeline, and we look forward to providing an update on our lead programme in the near term.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines gained prominence for their role in combating the virus, paving the way for regulatory approvals and broader recognition of their potential in various medical fields, including infectious disease vaccines, cancer therapeutics, and protein replacement therapies.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with a focus on emerging markets. Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilised mRNA directly to the respiratory system through optimised formulation and nebulisation.