British telecom giant Vodafone PLC is selling a 10 per cent stake in Indus Towers, a telecom tower firm, to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore via block deals on Tuesday.

As per the terms of the transaction, the shares are offered at a discount of 10 per cent to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 344 a share. Shares are offered at the rate of Rs 310 to Rs 341 a share. Vodafone PLC currently owns a 21.5 per cent stake in Indus via various group entities, and it will use the proceeds to repay its own debt.

BoFA Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Jeffries India, and BNP Paribas Securities India are managing the sale, as per the terms of the transaction. Apart from Vodafone PLC, Bharti Airtel also owns a 48 per cent stake in Indus Towers, which has 220,000 towers across India.

Vodafone PLC has also diluted its stake in Vodafone Idea, a mobile phone service provider, after the Indian company raised Rs 18,000 crore via a follow-on offer. Post the offer, Vodafone PLC's stake is diluted to 18 per cent in Vodafone Idea Ltd. Vodafone Idea plans to use the proceeds to launch its 5G-based telecom services in India.

In May, Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 7,674.6 crore, widening 19.5 per cent in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY24 from Rs 6,418.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23 as a result of higher expenses and stalling revenue.

For FY24, its net loss expanded to Rs 31,238 crore, up 6.6 per cent from Rs 29,301 crore in FY23. Vodafone PLC has decided not to invest further in India after its Indian arm reported huge losses.