Home / Companies / News / Clixroute, China's TPV tie up to make AOC projectors, power units in India

Clixroute, China's TPV tie up to make AOC projectors, power units in India

Clixroute Industries Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI that the company will start production of AOC Projectors from January 2026 onwards and outdoor power supplies from February

Sony Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7
Clixroute plans to invest USD 10 million, about Rs 88 crore, in the production facility at its Noida plant, he said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electronics contract manufacturer Clixroute has partnered with Chinese electronics company TPV Audio and Visual Technology to manufacture AOC projectors and outdoor power supplies in India, a top company official said on Sunday.

Clixroute Industries Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI that the company will start production of AOC Projectors from January 2026 onwards and outdoor power supplies from February.

"We have partnered with Audio and Visual Technology to make AOC products. We will start the kit of AOC from November onwards and roll out the first batch of projectors from January. Outdoor power supplies production will start from February onwards, " Gupta said.

TPV Technology specialises in manufacturing display panels, monitors, and televisions it is parent firm of Taiwan based AOC International (trading as AOC, formerly Admiral Overseas Corporation).

Clixroute plans to invest USD 10 million, about Rs 88 crore, in the production facility at its Noida plant, he said.

Gupta said that the company will hire around 200 people for the project by March which will take company's total headcount to over 500.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saudi Arabia's flyadeal to begin India flights in the first quarter of 2026

Unity Group, Parsvnath to earn ₹120 cr yearly rent from new mall in Delhi

Akasa Air will consider flights to Kenya, Egypt, other countries: CEO

HCCBL expects growth despite H1 disruptions; 4 Jubilant nominees join board

DLF sells 221 flats in 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram for nearly ₹16k cr

Topics :Projectorselectronics manufacturing sector

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story