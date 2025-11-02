Clixroute, China's TPV tie up to make AOC projectors, power units in India

Electronics contract manufacturer Clixroute has partnered with Chinese electronics company TPV Audio and Visual Technology to manufacture AOC projectors and outdoor power supplies in India, a top company official said on Sunday.

Clixroute Industries Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI that the company will start production of AOC Projectors from January 2026 onwards and outdoor power supplies from February.

"We have partnered with Audio and Visual Technology to make AOC products. We will start the kit of AOC from November onwards and roll out the first batch of projectors from January. Outdoor power supplies production will start from February onwards, " Gupta said.