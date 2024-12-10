Cloud-based testing platform LambdaTest gets $38 mn in Avataar-led funding

Cloud-based testing platform LambdaTest announced that it has secured a $38 million funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, bringing the total funding to $108 million.

With this funding, LambdaTest plans to advance KaneAI, its artificial intelligence native quality assurance (QA) agent-as-a-service, to transform software QA with AI-driven insights, a scalable test cloud, and advanced HyperExecute automation.

“KaneAI is more than a tool—it’s a transformative approach to QA, empowering teams to test smarter and faster, with less manual effort,” said Asad Khan, chief executive officer and co-founder of LambdaTest.

With over 15,000 customers, including Fortune 500 and G2000 companies, LambdaTest has already established itself as a leader in the QA space. Its latest innovations include KaneAI, an AI-driven QA automation agent-as-a-service, and the AI-native HyperExecute platform, which enables companies to test their digital assets with speed, precision, and scalability.

“Asad and team are a force of nature to be reckoned with—in a short period, they have disrupted the entire market. From creating the first AI-native, no-code QA solution (KaneAI) to launching the only truly end-to-end enterprise-grade, secure test orchestration platform (HyperExecute), they have totally changed the game and pulled the rug out from under existing cloud-based testing vendors. In a world where literally every industry and company is going through digital transformation, LambdaTest now becomes a must-have solution that delivers the best customer experience and accelerated time to market while also meaningfully cutting costs,” said Nishant Rao, founding partner at Avataar.

HyperExecute, LambdaTest’s AI-native unified test execution and orchestration cloud, enables teams to run tests up to 70 per cent faster than any cloud grid by running tests intelligently across multiple environments, enabling 2.5x faster test resolution and 60 per cent quicker error detection, claimed the company.

The latest platform, KaneAI, can help reduce manual efforts in test script generation by 40 to 70 per cent.

These generative AI-powered innovations address a pressing need for streamlined and efficient QA processes as software development lifecycles become faster, more rigorous, and increasingly complex.

With a year-on-year growth of about 105 per cent, LambdaTest has more than 2.3 million developers and testers worldwide, who rely on it to test intelligently, accelerate releases, and ship quality software with confidence. They have executed more than 1.2 billion tests to date.

"As AI applications on the cloud and on devices become more prevalent, continuous testing with AI-driven automation is essential for accelerating release cycles and improving continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline efficiency," said Quinn Li, senior vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and global head of Qualcomm Ventures.

"LambdaTest's comprehensive product suite is transforming software quality assurance with AI-driven autonomous testing systems. We are excited to support their journey," he added.

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest has raised nearly $70 million from top investors in previous funding rounds, including Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India, Titanium Ventures, Leo Capital Holdings, and Blume Ventures.