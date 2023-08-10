Home / Companies / News / CMS Info Systems promoter offloads 19.4% stake for Rs 1,071 crore

CMS Info Systems promoter offloads 19.4% stake for Rs 1,071 crore

CMS Info Systems promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte on Thursday divested a 19.4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,071 crore through open market transactions

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

CMS Info Systems promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte on Thursday divested a 19.4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,071 crore through open market transactions.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Societe Generale, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable, Nomura, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Goldman Sachs were the buyers of the shares.

Sion Investment Holdings Pte Ltd is an affiliate of private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (now known as BPEA EQT).

Following the stake sale, shares of CMS Info Systems plunged 6.95 per cent to close at Rs 364.05 apiece on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Sion Investment Holdings sold 3,00,00,000 shares, amounting to 19.4 per cent stake in cash management and payment solutions company CMS Info Systems.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 357.17 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 1,071.51 crore.

Post the transaction, Sion's shareholding reduced to 27.05 per cent from a 46.48 per cent stake in CMS Info Systems earlier at the end of the June quarter.

In June this year, Sion Investment pared nearly a 14 per cent stake in CMS Info Systems for Rs 638 crore through an open market transaction.

Last month, CMS Info Systems reported a 22 per cent growth in net income to Rs 87 crore for the June 2023 quarter on higher revenue.

Its revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 512 crore in the reporting quarter, from which it earned a margin of 29.6 per cent.

Also Read

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

CMS Info Systems net profit rises 22% growth in Q1 on higher revenue

CMS Info Systems tumbles 9% after huge block deal on BSE

Info Edge slumps 10% on Rs 116 cr Q3 loss; writes-off invst in 4B Network

Verizon Business inks pact with HCLTech for managed network services

Karnataka High Court stays order imposing Rs 50 lakh fine on X Corp

Chemplast Sanmar completes first phase of Rs 680 crore expansion plans

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd profit rises 53% to Rs 126 crore in June quarter

No major event that needs disclosure: Adani Enterprises after Wilmar report

Topics :CMS Info Systems

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story