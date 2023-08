Adani Enterprises said on Thursday there was no major event that requires a regulatory disclosure, a day after Bloomberg News reported the flagship company of the Adani group was exploring selling its 44% stake in unit Adani Wilmar.The report, citing people familiar with the matter, had said billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake following a stake sale in its $6 billion consumer staple joint venture with Wilmar International.