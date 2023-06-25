Home / Companies / News / Coal India executives' body threaten to hold strike over pay conflict

Coal India executives' body threaten to hold strike over pay conflict

A body of executives of Coal India Ltd on Sunday threatened to go on a strike unless their pay conflict with non-executive employees is addressed

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us

A body of executives of Coal India Ltd on Sunday threatened to go on a strike unless their pay conflict with non-executive employees is addressed.

The Coal Ministry has said it approved a wage revision agreement that was reached with trade unions for non-executive employees of the miner.

All India Association of Coal Executives (AIACE), in a letter, to the Coal India chairman said that the new wage agreement for non-executive employees will result in a pay conflict with executives.

The association demanded that executive employees must be compensated by allowing pay-protection through personal pay package to them so that their salary does not fall below the wage of workers.

"We have requested Coal India to initiate appropriate needful actions immediately to provide personal pay (PP) to executives and eliminate the conflict latest by September 30, 2023.

Otherwise, executives may be compelled to resort to agitation including strike, if needed afterwards," AIACE general secretary P K Singh Rathor said.

The Coal Ministry had approved a wage revision agreement that was reached with trade unions for "non-executive" employees of Coal India Ltd.

In a communication to Coal India on June 22, the ministry said, "The MoA (memorandum of agreement) for NCWA-XI as signed by Coal India Ltd, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and trade union representatives, has been confirmed."

The agreement provides for a 19 per cent of minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021, on emoluments - basic, variable dearness allowance, special dearness allowance and attendance bonus besides a 25 per cent increase in allowances.

The agreement will benefit around 2.81 lakh non-executive employees of CIL and SCCL, who were on the rolls of the company as on July 1, 2021.

CIL has made a provision of Rs 9,252.24 crore for a period of 21 months effective from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023, for this effect.

The company's net profit declined 18 per cent to Rs 5,528 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2023 due to increased provisions towards wages.

Also Read

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung Bhutia tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

Adani eyes Rs 90,000 cr EBITDA in 2-3 yrs on the back of robust biz growth

Paytm can add 15 mn new customers for soundbox devices in next 2-3 years

Edtech major Byju's tells investors it will file 2022 earnings by Sept

Reliance Consumer Products to focus on expanding distribution reach

GO EC Autotech announces installation of 1,000 EV charging stations

Topics :Coal Indiaeconomy

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story