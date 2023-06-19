Home / Companies / News / Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 9.2 mn shares

Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 9.2 mn shares

The government will sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of Rs 226.10 a share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 9.2 mn shares

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government will sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of Rs 226.10 a share.

"The employee OFS (Offer for Sale) shall remain open from June 21, 2023 to June 23, 2023," Coal India said in a stock exchange filing.

Under the share sale offer, 92,44,092 equity shares (representing 0.15 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company) would be offered to eligible CIL employees at a price of Rs 226.10 per equity share.

The share sale would fetch around Rs 20,000 crore to the government.

Shares of Coal India settled at Rs 227.30 apiece, down 0.48 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

The employee OFS follows the secondary market share sale in Coal India by the government earlier this month.

The government had mopped up Rs 4,185 crore through 3 per cent stake sale to institutional and retail investors in state-owned Coal India at a floor price of Rs 225 apiece.

The holding of the government has come down to 63.13 per cent in the coal producer after the OFS.

So far in current fiscal year, the government has mopped up Rs 4,235 crore from PSU stake sale. The full year target from disinvestment has been pegged at Rs 51,000 crore.

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Expansion plan for one of world's biggest coal mines challenged in India

Stock broker Upstox records Rs 1,000 cr operating revenue in FY2022-23

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

Sun Life Financial's GCC to hire 1k people in India, Philippines in 2 years

Vendanta Group to leverage startups' tech under pact with Meity-Nasscom

Indian army receives its first Mahindra Armado; all you need to know

Topics :Coal IndiaStake sale

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story