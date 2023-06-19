Indian army receives its first Mahindra Armado; all you need to know



Mahindra Defence Systems Armado: What does the vehicle do? Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra has started delivering Armado, an Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) to the Indian armed forces. The Armado has been designed by and developed by Mahindra.



According to MDS, the Armado can be utilised in counter-terrorist operations by facilitating patrolling in conflict-hit areas. It can carry security personnel and support special forces operations and quick reaction teams. The Armado has been designed keeping in mind a variety of roles the armed forces may use it for. It can adapt and successfully perform in a wide variety of operational roles, MDS said. The Armado gets ballistic protection up to B7, Stanag Level II.



It is powered by a mighty 3.2-litre, turbocharged, direct-injection diesel engine and can also operate on Nato-grade diesel. This engine produces 215hp and 500Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to all its wheels via a 4-speed automatic transmission system. It can also carry ammunition and can act as a reconnaissance vehicle, a border security vehicle. Given its design and build, it can operate effectively in tough terrains like open fields or even in deserts.



It gets 318/80 R17 profile tyres that can operate with a puncture or even without any air in the tyres. The Armado has a centralised tyre inflation system installed onboard and it can be customised as either a left-hand drive or a right-hand drive vehicle. The Armado can do speeds of more than 120kmph and despite its heavy built, it can attain 0-60 kmph in just 12 seconds. The vehicle has a payload capacity of 1,000kg.

While it can seat six passengers, including the driver, it can be configured to accommodate up to eight passengers.