Indian army receives its first Mahindra Armado; all you need to know

Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra has started delivering Armado, an Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) to the Indian armed forces. The Armado has been designed by and developed by Mahindra.
Mahindra Defence Systems Armado: What does the vehicle do?
The Armado has been designed keeping in mind a variety of roles the armed forces may use it for. It can adapt and successfully perform in a wide variety of operational roles, MDS said. The Armado gets ballistic protection up to B7, Stanag Level II.
According to MDS, the Armado can be utilised in counter-terrorist operations by facilitating patrolling in conflict-hit areas. It can carry security personnel and support special forces operations and quick reaction teams.
It can also carry ammunition and can act as a reconnaissance vehicle, a border security vehicle. Given its design and build, it can operate effectively in tough terrains like open fields or even in deserts.
It is powered by a mighty 3.2-litre, turbocharged, direct-injection diesel engine and can also operate on Nato-grade diesel. This engine produces 215hp and 500Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to all its wheels via a 4-speed automatic transmission system.
The Armado can do speeds of more than 120kmph and despite its heavy built, it can attain 0-60 kmph in just 12 seconds. The vehicle has a payload capacity of 1,000kg.
It gets 318/80 R17 profile tyres that can operate with a puncture or even without any air in the tyres. The Armado has a centralised tyre inflation system installed onboard and it can be customised as either a left-hand drive or a right-hand drive vehicle.
While it can seat six passengers, including the driver, it can be configured to accommodate up to eight passengers.