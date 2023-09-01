Home / Companies / News / Coal India output grows 13% to 52.3 MT in Aug, supply up 15% at 59 MT

Coal India output grows 13% to 52.3 MT in Aug, supply up 15% at 59 MT

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday posted a 13.2 per cent growth in its output at 52.3 million tonnes (MT) in August 2023 compared to 46.2 MT in the year-ago month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
During April-August 2023, total coal off-take rose by 8 per cent to 305.5 MT compared to 283.1 MT in the same period of the last year.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday posted a 13.2 per cent growth in its output at 52.3 million tonnes (MT) in August 2023 compared to 46.2 MT in the year-ago month.

The supplies rose to 59 MT in August 2023 from 51.2 MT in the same month last fiscal, registering a rise of 15.3 per cent, the company said in a statement. In FY2023-24 so far, the state-owned coal miner produced 281.5 MT, posting an 11.1 year-on-year growth.

During April-August 2023, total coal off-take rose by 8 per cent to 305.5 MT compared to 283.1 MT in the same period of the last year.

In August, the supplies to the power sector at nearly 47 MT increased by nearly 8 compared to 43.6 MT of the same month last year.

Against the commitment of 1.44 MT per day, the company supplied 1.515 MT per day to the power sector.

During April-August 2023, the coal-fired plants received 248.7 MT of coal from CIL, around 2 per cent higher from 243.5 MT a year ago.

Coal inventory at CIL's pitheads stood at a comfortable 45.3 MT as of 31 August, higher by 46 per cent compared to 31 MT on the same date last year.

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

