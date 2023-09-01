Vedanta lobbied covertly to weaken key environmental regulations: OCCRP

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta quietly lobbied the government to dilute environmental safeguards regulating the oil and mining industries, according to a report released by Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

This is OCCRP’s second report on Indian conglomerates in recent times, after releasing an investigative report over alleged stock manipulations at Adani Group on Thursday.

According to the OCCRP report released on Friday, Vedanta’s Agarwal sought policy changes to allow mining companies to boost production by up to 50 per cent without having to secure new environmental clearances.

The OCCRP report said Agarwal, in a letter to then environment minister Prakash Javadekar in January 2021, wrote, “Apart from immediately boosting production and economic growth, this will generate huge revenue for the Government and create massive jobs.” OCCRP said Agarwal also recommended that the change could be made with a simple notification.

In its statement on Friday, Vedanta did not accept or refute the allegations, but the company spokesperson said, “We operate with an objective of import substitution by enhancing domestic production in a sustainable manner. In view of the same, continuous representations are submitted for consideration to the Government in the best interest of national development and India's march towards self-reliance in natural resources."

According to Vedanta’s sustainability report for FY23, the company reported nil spending under lobbying, interest representation or similar for the last four financial years. Further, the company in the report disclosed, Rs 1,550 crore spent towards local, regional or national political campaigns, organisations or candidates in FY23, Rs 1,230 crore in FY22, nil in FY21 and Rs 1,140 crore in FY20.

The OCCRP report further said, after receiving Agarwal’s letter, “Javadekar quickly got to work. 'VIMP [Very Important],' he scribbled on the letter, directing the secretary of his ministry and the director general of forestry to 'discuss [the] policy issue.'” At the time of writing this story, there was no official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Vedanta has a combined resources and reserve of 460 million tonnes of zinc and 856 million ounces of silver in India, according to company disclosures.

OCCRP report also alleged Vedanta’s oil division—Cairn Oil & Gas—lobbied to scrap public hearings for oil exploration projects. “As with mining, the government quietly amended the law with no public consultation. Since then, at least six of Cairn’s oil projects in the northern deserts of Rajasthan have been greenlit for development,” the OCCRP report said.

In oil and gas, Vedanta has 1,156 mmboe gross, proved, and probable reserves and resources, according to company filings. MMBOE is million barrels of oil equivalent.