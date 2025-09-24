Home / Companies / News / CIL seeks inclusion of imported coal in proposed national exchange

CIL seeks inclusion of imported coal in proposed national exchange

Coal India wants imported coal to be traded on the proposed coal exchange to improve price discovery and transparency while supplementing existing auction platforms

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office
The Coal Ministry recently invited public comments on draft coal exchange rules as part of sectoral reforms following the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2025, enacted by Parliament. | File Image
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Imported coal should be allowed for trading via the proposed coal exchange, expanding the platform’s scope beyond domestic supply and potentially improving price discovery for power plants reliant on overseas fuel, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has said.
 
“Coal sourced from overseas could also be traded through coal trade exchange hubs at suitable ports. This would allow pricing for imported coal-based power plants to be discovered and minimise chances of manipulation,” the company told Business Standard.
 
The miner’s participation on the exchange would be in addition to its existing sales channels. “Participation in the coal exchange platform will be in addition to CIL’s existing modes and methodology of offtake. One more avenue will be made available to the company. Per se, no additional operational changes are required,” it said.
 
The Coal Ministry recently invited public comments on draft coal exchange rules as part of sectoral reforms following the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2025, enacted by Parliament.
 
The proposed exchange promises to change the way coal is currently sold in India. At present, auctions are conducted through supplier-specific platforms such as MSTC and M-Junction.
 
Experts believe a centralised coal exchange would replace these siloed systems, allowing multiple producers and consumers to transact directly. The new system could strengthen transparency and competition in the coal market, despite challenges.
 
“One of the key hurdles would be the existing long-term contracts between buyers and suppliers and the obligation of both parties to maintain minimum sale or purchase volumes,” said Rajib Maitra, partner, accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte.
 
He added that the dispatch of surplus coal from captive mines in the open market, while relying on coal sourced at potentially lower prices via the platforms, would be one of the conundrums that would have to be addressed.
 
Maitra also cautioned that the emergence of traders and potential collusion to bid at high prices and redistribute coal could emerge as a risk. Another key issue would be the integration of the National Coal Index on the trading platform.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

Reliance to invest ₹1,156 crore in Thoothukudi FMCG manufacturing unit

CAG and CBDT sign MoU to enhance operational effectiveness

Hindenburg report was an attack on Indian enterprise, says Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani pledges stronger governance following Sebi clean chit

Topics :CILCoal India LimitedCoal imports in India

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story