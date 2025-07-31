Coal India Q1 net falls 20% to ₹8,743 crore on weak operating performance

Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned coal mining giant, reported a 20.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹8,743 crore for the first quarter of FY26, down from ₹10,959 crore in the same period last year. The results were disclosed in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.

Revenue from operations dropped 4.4 per cent to ₹35,842 crore in the April–June quarter, compared to ₹37,504 crore in Q1 of FY25. The company’s operating profitability also declined, with Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) falling 12.4 per cent to ₹14,282 crore from ₹16,309 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin contracted to 39.8 per cent, from approximately 43.5 per cent in the same period last year, reflecting cost pressures and moderation in pricing. Cost pressures and lower earnings per share Total expenses during the quarter rose marginally to ₹25,893 crore, up from ₹25,327 crore last year, further weighing on profitability. Consequently, the company's earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹14.19, compared to ₹17.78 in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Coal India's performance in the quarter reflects a combination of lower revenue realisations, elevated cost base, and weaker operating leverage. The results come at a time when demand outlook, pricing strategy, and energy policy developments remain closely watched by market participants and policymakers alike.