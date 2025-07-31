Home / Companies / News / Coal India Q1 net falls 20% to ₹8,743 crore on weak operating performance

Coal India Q1 net falls 20% to ₹8,743 crore on weak operating performance

Revenue drops 4.4% to Rs 35,842 crore; EBITDA margin down to 39.8% from 43.5%; EPS slips to Rs 14.19 in June quarter

Coal India
CIL’s share price closed 0.9 per cent lower at ₹376.45 on the BSE on Thursday.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned coal mining giant, reported a 20.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹8,743 crore for the first quarter of FY26, down from ₹10,959 crore in the same period last year. The results were disclosed in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.
 
Revenue from operations dropped 4.4 per cent to ₹35,842 crore in the April–June quarter, compared to ₹37,504 crore in Q1 of FY25. The company’s operating profitability also declined, with Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) falling 12.4 per cent to ₹14,282 crore from ₹16,309 crore a year earlier.
 
The EBITDA margin contracted to 39.8 per cent, from approximately 43.5 per cent in the same period last year, reflecting cost pressures and moderation in pricing. 
 
Cost pressures and lower earnings per share
 
Total expenses during the quarter rose marginally to ₹25,893 crore, up from ₹25,327 crore last year, further weighing on profitability. Consequently, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹14.19, compared to ₹17.78 in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
 
Coal India’s performance in the quarter reflects a combination of lower revenue realisations, elevated cost base, and weaker operating leverage. The results come at a time when demand outlook, pricing strategy, and energy policy developments remain closely watched by market participants and policymakers alike.
 
Meanwhile, the CIL’s board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share. 
 
CIL’s share price closed 0.9 per cent lower at ₹376.45 on the BSE on Thursday. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uber Intercity grows to 3,000 routes; unveils premium Motorhomes service

Premium

Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions ease

Cost takeouts to continue as Tata Steel eyes steady profitability: CFO

Maruti says engineers working to mitigate rare earth magnet shortage issue

Ajit Varghese returns to Madison as CEO after exiting JioStar revenue role

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal India resultsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story